Vandals start fire at Paso Robles middle school

June 3, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Vandals started a fire and painted graffiti at Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles sometime Thursday evening or Friday morning, according to Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Curt Dubost.

Though the vandals attempted to start several fires, they were only successful in starting a fire outside the 200 Building. The fire resulted in smoke damage to the outside of two classrooms.

While the two damaged classrooms will be closed until Monday, the school remains in session.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the vandalism to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

