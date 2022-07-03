Oceanfront concert at the Cliffs, fireworks and other Fourth of July events

July 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

For two years, the pandemic curtailed our county’s Fourth of July festivities. Now is the moment to make up for lost time!

Celebrate your Fourth of July with a concert by Kevin Graybill on the oceanfront lawn at the Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open to the community, there will be music, lawn games, a full bar and fire pits. It is a great place to escape the crowds and enjoy beautiful ocean views.

Events:

The Doggie Parade and Costume Contest at Avila Beach starts at 11 a.m. at the Custom House on Front Street. Dogs and owners need to preregister.

Nipomo Fourth of July Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. travels through most of the town.

Templeton’s Fourth of July Parade starts in the downtown at 10 a.m.

Santa Margarita’s parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Margarita Park. Its is followed by a community BBQ, music, games and face painting.

Cayucos’ Fourth of July celebration starts with a sand castle contest on the beach from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Hometown Cayucos Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Music by Kevin Graybill at the Cliff’s Resort in Shell Beach from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open to the community, the event includes lawn games, great food, a full bar and fire pits.

Annual Colony Days Bluegrass Freedom Festival in Atascadero at the Atascadero Lake Park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to the public, there will be food, beer, wine and music.

Fireworks displays:

Cayucos fireworks display to start at the pier at 9 p.m.

Pismo Beach fireworks display to start at dusk from the pier.

Paso Robles fireworks display at Barney Schwartz Park starts at 9:30 p.m.

Cambria fireworks display starts at 9:30 p.m. at Shamel Park.

