CHP identifies firefighter involved in fatal Grover Beach crash

July 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The CHP has identified the firefighter involved in a fatal crash with a bicyclist in Grover Beach on Wednesday night as 39-year-old Joe Farnsworth.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., Farnsworth was driving a firetruck northbound on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection, in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, a 29-year-old Arroyo Grande man was headed northbound on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.

The bicyclist then rode his bike into the path of the firetruck. The right front of the truck hit the left side of the bike, ejecting the cyclist onto the roadway.

The occupants of the firetruck provided medical aid to the cyclist, who later died from his injuries at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

