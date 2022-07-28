Feds charge Paso Robles drug dealer with murder

July 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles has indicted 24-year-old Timothy Clark Wolfe of Paso Robles for the second-degree murder of 19-year-old Emilio Velci of Atascadero.

In early 2020, Wolfe allegedly sold Velci three pills that appeared to be 30 milligram Percocet tablets. However, the pills instead contained fentanyl.

On March 9, the Atascadero teen took one pill, overdosed and died.

Atascadero police booked Wolfe into the SLO County Jail on May 20, 2020 on charges of murder, and transporting and selling narcotics.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office plans to dismiss existing state charges in light of the federal prosecution. Wolfe is expected to be arraigned in the United States District Court for Los Angeles on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The federal charge of distributing fentanyl causing death carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. The charge of possession with the intent to distribute alprazolam carries a maximum sentence of five years.

