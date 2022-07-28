Front Page  »  

Paso Robles plans to allow retail cannabis shops

July 28, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of Paso Robles is taking steps toward allowing recreational marijuana stores and delivery services.

In April, the city council adopted a strategic goal of creating economic development through cannabis business opportunities. Then at a meeting last week, the council voted in favor of moving forward with community workshops and preparations for drafting an ordinance that would allow retail marijuana businesses.

A first reading of an ordinance is slated to take place in November. The city plans to begin receiving applications for commercial marijuana dispensaries by Jan. 2023. Presently, Paso Robles only allows medical marijuana delivery services to be based in the city.

Grace Hall, the co-owner of Dub’s Green Garden, a business permitted in Paso Robles, said during public comment at last week’s council meeting that her company is not being allowed to compete in the North County city with out-of-town recreational marijuana delivery services.

“Recreational marijuana is already sold in Paso Robles everyday by other delivery services that are allowed to come into our town and sell. When you have a delivery license, you’re allowed to sell statewide,” Hall said. “We’re not being allowed to compete or thrive being allowed to only sell medical.”

The city council voted 4-1 in favor of preparing to draft a retail cannabis ordinance. Councilman John Hamon cast the lone dissenting vote.

Hamon said he has no problem with medical cannabis, but everyone he has been talking to thinks retail marijuana is not in the best interest of the city.

“There’s plenty of places to get the drugs, and I don’t think we need to have it in Paso Robles, personally,”  Hamon said.


Adam Trask

Hate to break it you, but anyone in Paso with a computer and the will to do so, was already lighting up. Unfortunately, the city was not getting any tax benefits from the process. It’s estimated that legalizing weed will bring upwards of $1 million into the city coffers. Why not take advantage. Those who will indulge will do so no matter where they get it.


07/28/2022 1:27 pm
bb

I guess the Paso politicians wanted to get in on some of the bribery money that the city of slo politicians recieved for allowing Megan’s organic market to open in slo. I’ll never visit a Walk in dispensary in the state of california due to the corruption involved with the politicians and dispensaries. That and the taxes at Walk in dispensaries are outrageous and you’ll save a decent amount of money for the exact same products by having it delivered. Legalizing marijuana in California made it more corrupt and more expensive due to politicians involvement which is why the black market is thriving more than it ever has before.


07/28/2022 1:06 pm
JThomas

I’m sure glad I don’t live in Paso Marijuana! Just horrible the elected officials keep flushing our country down the drain or up in smoke.


07/28/2022 11:54 am
FoxtrotYankee

Next thing you know, there will be liquor stores, bars and wineries on every corner. Oh wait…


07/28/2022 12:54 pm
Adam Trask

Sure, but Paso Whiskey is fine with you? The health benefits of cannabis vs. booze are well documented.


https://www.goodrx.com/well-being/substance-use/is-cannabis-safer-or-healthier-than-alcohol


07/28/2022 1:31 pm
matthwy58

Paso fights Habitats’ resale store but approves this with little discussion.

For the good of the community?


07/28/2022 11:40 am
don

The million dollar question is – will the City of Paso Robles allow the same type of corruption as City of SLO in the selection process of who is awarded the permits? It’s common knowledge that Megan’s Organic Market aka MOM INC a Delaware Corporation is controlled by majority owner Helios Dayspring. After rigging the point system, they lied on their application package and hid Dayspring’s ownership interested with the use of a $900,000 convertible note, later converted to a controlling ownership stake. Their use of a labyrinth of California LLC’s screams organized crime. The FBI investigation of public corruption in SLO County is on going. Heads up Paso Robles City Council!


07/28/2022 11:29 am
JThomas

Paso Robles City Council hang your head in shame!


07/28/2022 11:55 am
unusualsuspect

…they haven’t done anything to close what don said, yet. So kind of jumping the gun on the whole shaming thing.


07/28/2022 12:44 pm
