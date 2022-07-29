SLO County deputies searching for three thieves

July 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Department is asking for the public’s help finding three thieves who snatched a 14k yellow gold bracelet with sapphires and rubies from a store in Cambria earlier this week.

On July 22, the victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man distracted the victim, the two women took the bracelet.

Surveillance video captured images of the three suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact detective division at (805) 781-4500.

