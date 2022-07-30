Fire threatens three homes near Paso Robles

July 29, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vegetation fire near Paso Robles threatened three homes on Friday, but firefighters managed to save the houses.

A caller reported a fire burning by the intersection of Windwood Way and Linne Road at about 1:35 p.m. The blaze burned 6.3 acres before firefighters extinguished it, according to Cal Fire.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

