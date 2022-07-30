Fire threatens three homes near Paso Robles
July 29, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A vegetation fire near Paso Robles threatened three homes on Friday, but firefighters managed to save the houses.
A caller reported a fire burning by the intersection of Windwood Way and Linne Road at about 1:35 p.m. The blaze burned 6.3 acres before firefighters extinguished it, according to Cal Fire.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines