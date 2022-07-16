Firefighters partially contain the Tefft Fire in Nipomo

July 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A fire scorched approximately 25 acres near Tefft Street and Highway 101 in Nipomo on Friday afternoon.

Starting shortly after 3 p.m. , callers reported multiple fires burning along Highway 101 in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire. The largest, the Tefft Fire, burned 25 acres, damaged one structure and is 25% contained.

Power lines are down in the area.

By about 5:30 p.m., the fires forward progress had been stopped.

