Firefighters partially contain the Tefft Fire in Nipomo
July 15, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A fire scorched approximately 25 acres near Tefft Street and Highway 101 in Nipomo on Friday afternoon.
Starting shortly after 3 p.m. , callers reported multiple fires burning along Highway 101 in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire. The largest, the Tefft Fire, burned 25 acres, damaged one structure and is 25% contained.
Power lines are down in the area.
By about 5:30 p.m., the fires forward progress had been stopped.
