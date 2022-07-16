One person killed in all-terrain vehicle crash in Nipomo
July 15, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
One person was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Nipomo on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP.
The all-terrain vehicle crashed into a dumpster at 2290 Hutton Road. Officers arrived to find one person had died in the crash.
Investigators are not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of their next of kin.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
