Fourth of July concert at the Cliffs Resort, event photos
July 10, 2022
Perfect weather and great views greeted attendees at the Fourth of July celebration at the Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach. With music, lawn games, a full bar and fire pits, the resort’s oceanfront lawn is a local treasure.
