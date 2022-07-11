Gov. Newsom announces California will make its own insulin

July 11, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Decrying market failures and touting the efficiency of the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week the Golden State will begin manufacturing its own insulin.

In a video announcement, Newsom said the state budget he just signed allocates $100 million toward contracting for and making insulin. The insulin will be sold close to at-cost and at a lower price than what is currently on the market.

Of the $100 million allocated, $50 million will go toward the development of low-cost insulin products. The other $50 million will go toward a California-based insulin manufacturing facility, Newsom said.

Currently, many Americans are paying $300 to $500 a month for insulin. California’s insulin production will cut that cost in half, at a minimum, the governor said.

“Nothing epitomizes market failures more than the cost of insulin,” Newsom said. “In California, we know people should not go into debt to receive life-saving medication.”

Loading...