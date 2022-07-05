Front Page  »  

Fourth of July parades and festivities in Atascadero and Templeton, photos

July 5, 2022

By CCN STAFF

In a blast from a different era, locals greeted friends and neighbors at Templeton’s Fourth of July Parade. The parade included musicians, charros, politicians, floats and antique cars.

Further south, hundreds attended the Annual Colony Days Bluegrass Freedom Festival in Atascadero, including many families.

Photo by Richard Bastian

People danced and children played in the park as the community celebrated Independence Day.

Four generations, photo by Richard Bastian


Rambunctious

Morro Bay use to have a great old fashioned 4th of July celebration… Now it looks like a ghost town on independence day….


07/05/2022 4:11 pm
