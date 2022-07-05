Fourth of July parades and festivities in Atascadero and Templeton, photos

By CCN STAFF

In a blast from a different era, locals greeted friends and neighbors at Templeton’s Fourth of July Parade. The parade included musicians, charros, politicians, floats and antique cars.

Further south, hundreds attended the Annual Colony Days Bluegrass Freedom Festival in Atascadero, including many families.

People danced and children played in the park as the community celebrated Independence Day.

