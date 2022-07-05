Man severely injured in crash on Highway 101 in San Miguel
July 5, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A man suffered severe injuries after driving an SUV off Highway 101 in San Miguel on Monday. The current condition of the driver is unclear. [Tribune]
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a silver SUV southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, drove over the highway median and went onto the east shoulder of the highway.
The SUV then tumbled down an embankment and landed on its roof behind Gallo Winery near the N. Mission Street offramp.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
