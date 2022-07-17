Minivan crashes into pedestrian in San Luis Obispo

By KAREN VELIE

A gray minivan crashed into a pedestrian walking under a bridge in San Luis Obispo on Saturday afternoon.

At 1:32 p.m., a caller reported the minivan had hit a pedestrian on Tank Farm Road near Morning Glory Way. The driver remained at the scene.

While listed online as a medical emergency, there is no word yet on the victim’s condition.

