Minivan crashes into pedestrian in San Luis Obispo
July 17, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A gray minivan crashed into a pedestrian walking under a bridge in San Luis Obispo on Saturday afternoon.
At 1:32 p.m., a caller reported the minivan had hit a pedestrian on Tank Farm Road near Morning Glory Way. The driver remained at the scene.
While listed online as a medical emergency, there is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines