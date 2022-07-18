SLO County gas prices dropping, find the lowest cost

July 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A continuing decrease in demand, alongside declining oil prices, has helped push pump prices down in San Luis Obispo County. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 16 cents to $6.17 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.98.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents during the past week to $4.53.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.59 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.59 Shell – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.69 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.75 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.79 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.79 Fastrip Fuel and Wayside – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.85 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.87 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $5.89

