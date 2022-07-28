Bicyclist killed in crash with fire truck in Grover Beach

July 28, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A bicyclist died after colliding with a fire truck in Grover Beach on Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., the fire truck hit the cyclist who was traveling on13th Street between Seabright and Trouville avenues. First responders transported the bicyclist to a hospital, where they died from their injuries, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.



Following the crash, authorities closed the roadway for several hours. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

“Please watch carefully for emergency services personnel and drive safely,” Grover Beach police stated in a Facebook post.

