Bicyclist killed in crash with fire truck in Grover Beach
July 28, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A bicyclist died after colliding with a fire truck in Grover Beach on Wednesday night.
At approximately 10:19 p.m., the fire truck hit the cyclist who was traveling on13th Street between Seabright and Trouville avenues. First responders transported the bicyclist to a hospital, where they died from their injuries, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.
Following the crash, authorities closed the roadway for several hours. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
“Please watch carefully for emergency services personnel and drive safely,” Grover Beach police stated in a Facebook post.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines