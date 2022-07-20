Pickup truck crashes and flips over in SLO

July 20, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pickup truck crashed, rolled over and landed upside down in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

A caller reported the single-vehicle crash on Grande Avenue near a Highway 101 ramp at 10:20 a.m. The driver received treatment for minor injuries, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash. It is unclear what caused the pickup to roll over.

