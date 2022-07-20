Catalytic converter ignites fire in SLO
July 20, 2022
BY JOSH FRIEDMAN
A vehicle’s catalytic converter sparked a fire that charred land along Broad Street in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, but the quick reaction of a bystander helped keep the blaze from spreading very far.
The fire broke out at about 3:45 p.m. near 3550 Broad Street. A bystander helped keep the blaze from spreading by immediately calling 911 and using a fire extinguisher, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
San Luis Obispo firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived and extinguished the fire, that burned a 10 feet by 10 feet stretch of vegetation alongside Broad Street.
Authorities temporarily closed one lane of Broad Street as firefighters dealt with the blaze.
Investigators determined a catalytic converter caused the fire. The fire department advises drivers to properly maintain their vehicles and not pull over into dead grass, which easily ignites.
