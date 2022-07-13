Front Page  »  

SLO County to conduct hand recount on the District 4 race

July 13, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Elections officials will conduct a recount of ballots in the District 4 SLO County supervisorial election that resulted in Arroyo Grande Councilman Jimmy Paulding unseating incumbent Supervisor Lynn Compton.

Supervisor Lynn Compton

Paulding defeated Compton by 639 votes. Paulding received 10,769 votes, or 51.53 percent, and Compton garnered 10,130 votes, or 48.47 percent, according to the final tally.

On Tuesday, Paso Robles resident Darcia Stebbens submitted a letter to County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano requesting a recount and ballot inspection for the District 4 election. Stebbens requested the recount on behalf of Supervisor Compton, but “not necessarily at the request of,” her letter to Cano states.

The recount will begin within seven days of Stebbens’ request. Elections officials will recount ballots for at least six hours a day, weekends and holidays excluded, until the process is complete.

Stebbens will need to compensate the county for the cost of the recount. If the recount were to overturn the election results, the county would partially refund Stebbens.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Adam Trask

Sounds like big ag/business funding a long shot. Doubt Ms. Stebbens, a CPA, has that kind of money if she loses, which she will. Debbie Arnold almost certainly involved along with Arnold’s and Ms. Compton’s wealthy supporters.


And why does someone who doesn’t even live in that district have the right to question an election result?


It won’t work this time, but it has become the strategy of the Right to continue to shade fair elections as somehow corrupt. This is the play that Republicans will use in 2024 when they again get drubbed by millions of votes in the presidential election.


Vote Up-8Vote Down 
07/13/2022 2:44 pm
ajdury

Who did NOT see this coming, well before election day?


A middle-aged white Trumper who questions any election that does not favor their party pick?


Yeah – we could all smell this coming, from a mile away.


When Compton could have taken the right road, given a concession speech and shown the community that she cares about THE PEOPLE and their voting choice, we get crickets for weeks from her, and now this.


The changing of the guard at the BOS cannot come soon enough.


Now, let’s see if this comment gets past the gatekeepers ;)


Vote Up-5Vote Down 
07/13/2022 1:07 pm
nunsense

while i don’t believe the outcome will change, i have to ask:

why do you get to decide what the “right road” is for Ms Compton?

how do you know she’s not doing what she thinks is best for the voters?

would you make the same comment if it was Mr Paulding who had lost by a few hundred votes?

in the off chance she does prevail, i do hope you’ll be the first to apologize (not holding my breath).


Vote Up9Vote Down 
07/13/2022 3:26 pm
southcountyresident

Supervisor Compton DOES care about the people that’s why she ran for the position. Jimmy Paulding got big money from outside our community, hence, his loyalties lie outside of our community. I think that is enough reason to recount the ballots.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
07/13/2022 3:36 pm
﻿