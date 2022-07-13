SLO County to conduct hand recount on the District 4 race

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Elections officials will conduct a recount of ballots in the District 4 SLO County supervisorial election that resulted in Arroyo Grande Councilman Jimmy Paulding unseating incumbent Supervisor Lynn Compton.

Paulding defeated Compton by 639 votes. Paulding received 10,769 votes, or 51.53 percent, and Compton garnered 10,130 votes, or 48.47 percent, according to the final tally.

On Tuesday, Paso Robles resident Darcia Stebbens submitted a letter to County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano requesting a recount and ballot inspection for the District 4 election. Stebbens requested the recount on behalf of Supervisor Compton, but “not necessarily at the request of,” her letter to Cano states.

The recount will begin within seven days of Stebbens’ request. Elections officials will recount ballots for at least six hours a day, weekends and holidays excluded, until the process is complete.

Stebbens will need to compensate the county for the cost of the recount. If the recount were to overturn the election results, the county would partially refund Stebbens.

