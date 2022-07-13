Predators take teen from Nipomo to Mexico, victim rescued

July 12, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An Arizona teen who was reported missing while visiting family in Nipomo has been located in Mexico, the victim of a predator who claimed on social media that he was a teenager, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.

Daniel Navarro, 38, and a 20-year-old woman befriended the teen on social media a year ago. Claiming he was a teenager, Daniel Navarro urged 15-year-old Alilianna Trujillo to run away with him to Mexico.

On July 1, Trujillo’s family reported she was missing from a home in Nipomo. The Arizona teen had been spending the summer with relatives.

Julie Le of Garden Grove then drove Navarro and Trujillo to Mexico.

During the course of the investigation, sheriff’s detectives obtained multiple search warrants for cellphone and social media account information which aided the investigation.

On July 10, both Navarro and Le were arrested as they returned to the United States from Mexico.

A day later, Mexican authorities rescued Trujillo from a residence in Tijuana, Mexico. She has been safely reunited with her family members.

The FBI assisted with the coordination of locating and recovering the missing juvenile. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection also assisted with the investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice will be prosecuting the case in federal court.

Loading...