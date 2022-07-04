Suspect in murder outside Santa Maria bar arrested

July 4, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers arrested a suspect from Washington State for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar Saturday night.

At about 9:20 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in front of Louie B’s bar at 213 E. Main Street in Santa Maria. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man down with a gunshot wound.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics rendered immediate aid to the victim at the scene. Responders then transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

After officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a man sitting on the sidewalk a short distance away form the victim. Officers began to question the individual and found cause to arrest him for drug violations, police said.

Investigators gathered additional information, including evidence at the scene, and determined the suspect had committed the murder. Authorities arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Ron Tutay, for murder.

Investigators are anyone who has additional information about the killing to contact Detective Oscar Corral at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2243.

Saturday night’s shooting marked the fourth homicide in Santa Maria in 2022.

Loading...