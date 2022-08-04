4 candidates vying for Pismo Beach Council, Councilwoman Blake out

August 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A city councilwoman, a real estate broker, a retired border patrol agent and an attorney are each vying for one of two seats on the Pismo Beach City Council.

With her second term in office coming to a close, Pismo Beach Councilwoman Sheila Blake pulled papers but did not turn in signatures, meaning she is not eligible to run in the November election. As a result, the city announced Friday it is extending the filing deadline for new candidates until Aug. 17.

Competing for a seat on the council are: Councilwoman Mary Ann Reiss, Kevin Carl Kreowski, Stacy Inman and Deborah Lossing.

Reiss, who has served on the Pismo Beach City Council since 1996, six of those years as mayor, is a real estate agent.

Kreowski, is retired from a career with border patrol. He lost the mayorial election in 2014 by two votes to Shelly Higginbotham.

Inman, an attorney by trade, had served on the Pismo Beach Planning Commission. During her tenure, she was censored and suspended for 30 days for not taking the city attorney’s advice regarding providing a reason for recusing herself from a vote.

Lossing, a real estate broker and general contractor, served as the president of the Sunset Beach Estates Homeowner’s Association. She worked with the city regarding the opening of the new Shell Beach staircase.

Former Councilman Erik Howell filed papers, but did not turn in his nomination paperwork. He now has five days to file the documents and join the race.

Mayor Ed Waage is running unopposed for the mayor seat.

