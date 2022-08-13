Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

August 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria.

Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a blue top, blue jeans and white shoes when she was last seen. The teen was reported missing on Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the teen to call the Grover Beach Police Department or the Santa Maria Police Department.

