Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
August 13, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria.
Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
She was wearing a blue top, blue jeans and white shoes when she was last seen. The teen was reported missing on Friday.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the teen to call the Grover Beach Police Department or the Santa Maria Police Department.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines