Arroyo Grande police search for stabbing suspects
August 28, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in a stabbing on Saturday afternoon near the Arroyo Grande Farmers Market in the Village.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a man stabbed a victim in the 100 block of East Branch Street. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Before officers arrived, two male suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.
First responders transported the victim, who is expected to survive, to a local hospital.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines