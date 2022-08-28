Arroyo Grande police search for stabbing suspects

August 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in a stabbing on Saturday afternoon near the Arroyo Grande Farmers Market in the Village.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a man stabbed a victim in the 100 block of East Branch Street. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Before officers arrived, two male suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.

First responders transported the victim, who is expected to survive, to a local hospital.

