SLO County gas prices continue slow decline, find the lowest prices

August 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Steady crude oil prices and a moderate demand for gasoline in the United States has led to a five cent decline in national gas prices. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped four cents to $5.64 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

“Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.52.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped five cents during the past week to $3.85.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.09 Fastrip Fuel and Wayside Liquor – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.19 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.19 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.19 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.24 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.24 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.27 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.29 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29

Loading...