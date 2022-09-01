California issues flex alert, asks Californians to conserve energy

August 31, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

California issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday that asks residents and businesses to cut back on power usage amid the heat wave.

The alert runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday. During those times, the state is asking residents to put their thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, to avoid charging electric vehicles and to avoid using major appliances.

“With excessive heat in the forecast across much of the state and Western U.S., the grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand,” according to the state.

State officials are also warning residents and businesses of the possibility of rolling blackouts.

“It’s a possibility but not an inevitability,” said Elliot Mainzer, president of the California Independent System Operator. “It’s tight grid conditions but if we all pitch in that will reduce the likelihood of rotating outages.”

Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures of 95 to 112 through Saturday, and 100 to 115 on Sunday and Monday are predicted in the inland areas during the heat wave.

