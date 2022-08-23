Dead body found near Atascadero intersection

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police located the deceased body of a man near an Atascadero intersection early Monday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man was down near the intersection of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a deceased man, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Members of the Atascadero Investigations Unit, along with the police department’s crime scene technician, then began an investigation. A coroner detective from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office came out to the scene, as well, to assist. Authorities temporarily closed a section of Capistrano Avenue while investigative work was conducted.

Police say the cause of death appears to be medically related. Officials have yet to release the identity of the man.

