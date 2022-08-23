Legislators challenge Gov. Newsom’s plans for Diablo Canyon

August 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A proposal penned by a group of California legislators seeks to shut down Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach in 2024 and 2025. The proposal contradicts Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to extend the life of the plant for five to 10 years.

Last week, Newsom proposed providing a $1.4 billion loan to PG&E to help the utility extend the life of Diablo Canyon, which produces 9% of the state’s electricity. Newsom said the extension is critical to ensure statewide energy system reliability as the state moves away from fossil fuels.

On Aug. 19, members of the California State Assembly released an alternate plan. The group instead proposes spending $1.4 billion on developing renewable energy to battle climate change.

The latest plan includes creating new transmission lines and storage, installing energy-efficient cooling and lighting for low-income residents, providing bill credits to offset ratepayer costs and funding for solar.

Newsom quickly condemned the legislators’ proposal.

Newsom “wants California to go faster to meet our climate goals, while ensuring we can keep the lights on and safely transition to clean power,” according to his spokesperson Anthony York. The Aug. 19 proposal “feels like fantasy and fairy dust, and reflects a lack of vision and a lack of understanding about the scope of the climate problem.”

