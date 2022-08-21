Fire damages Atascadero home, arson suspected

August 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Arson Task Force is investigating a fire that damaged a home in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported a fire that started in the backyard and then moved into a home at 4870 Miramon Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the yard engulfed in flames that were moving through the entire structure.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze within 22 minutes.

Crews remained on scene for multiple hours in order to fully extinguish the fire, salvage personal belongings and conduct an investigation, which is ongoing.

