Gas prices in SLO County fall slightly, find the lowest prices

August 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, the decline in gas prices has slowed after peaking in June. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped two cents to $5.72 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.45.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped five cents during the past week to $3.90.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel and Wayside Liquor – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.19 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.19 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.19 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.19 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.24 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.27 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.29 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29

