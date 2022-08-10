Firefighters extinguish residential fire in Paso Robles

August 9, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire damaged a house in Paso Robles Tuesday morning.

A caller reported the fire burning at a home by the intersection of 18th and Chestnut streets at approximately 10:12 a.m. Paso Robles firefighters, Cal Fire personnel and Atascadero firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the garage, resulting in minimal smoke damage to the remainder of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Loading...