Firefighters extinguish residential fire in Paso Robles
August 9, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire damaged a house in Paso Robles Tuesday morning.
A caller reported the fire burning at a home by the intersection of 18th and Chestnut streets at approximately 10:12 a.m. Paso Robles firefighters, Cal Fire personnel and Atascadero firefighters were dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the garage, resulting in minimal smoke damage to the remainder of the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines