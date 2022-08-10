Front Page  »  

Santa Barbara County reports 2 new cases of monkeypox

August 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two new cases of monkeypox, raising the number of cases in the county to three.

The monkeypox virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has the disease. The risk to the general public remains low, according to health officials.

“Monkeypox is of public health concern because the illness is similar to smallpox and can be spread from infected humans, animals, and materials contaminated with the virus,” according to health officials. “Monkeypox is less transmissible and usually less severe than smallpox.”

Symptoms

Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin one to two weeks after infection. They include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

People with monkeypox may experience all or only a few of these symptoms. Most will develop the rash or sores.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Zoiebowie

Completely preventable.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
08/10/2022 5:41 am
kettle

I know right? If only people followed basic safety and got the vaccines to prevent diseases, polio for example. Polio that is now making a comeback after 10 years and now young people will be learning all about iron lungs.


It’s sad but true, a long path to watch the anti-vax idiots darwin themselves like the dark ages.


Completely preventable, educated stupid the Herman Cain award is waiting..


Vote Up-16Vote Down 
08/10/2022 10:42 am
Zoiebowie

So if I jump off a bridge am I going to wonder on the way down if the government put a net to catch me?

Or I could choose not to engage in risky behavior.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
08/10/2022 12:27 pm
kettle

“So if I jump off a bridge” Education cures ignorance.


“Or I could choose not to engage in risky behavior.” Like going maskless during a airborne viral epidemic, see again: education.


Or not getting your child a polio vaccine, because iron lungs are real and the Herman Cain award is waiting, but someone did their research on facebook.


.


Vote Up-4Vote Down 
08/10/2022 12:46 pm
﻿