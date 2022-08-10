Santa Barbara County reports 2 new cases of monkeypox

August 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two new cases of monkeypox, raising the number of cases in the county to three.

The monkeypox virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has the disease. The risk to the general public remains low, according to health officials.

“Monkeypox is of public health concern because the illness is similar to smallpox and can be spread from infected humans, animals, and materials contaminated with the virus,” according to health officials. “Monkeypox is less transmissible and usually less severe than smallpox.”

Symptoms

Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin one to two weeks after infection. They include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

People with monkeypox may experience all or only a few of these symptoms. Most will develop the rash or sores.

