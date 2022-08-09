Unsealed documents reveal discrepancies in Paul Flores’ story

August 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Unsealed court documents in the Kristin Smart murder case, including a 1996 interview with Flores, reveal the suspect’s repeated attempts to deceive investigators. Lies a judge considered when placing the case over for trial.

Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a Cal Poly frat party. After the party, Flores helped escort Smart, who was found passed out on a lawn outside the party, back to her dorm room.

However, Smart did not return to her dorm room and was never seen again.

On May 30, 1996, five days after Smart disappeared, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Detective Mike Kennedy interviewed the last person seen with Smart, Flores. Flores agreed to participate in the voluntary interview in which he made many statements he either admitted later were lies or that conflict with the statements of multiple witnesses.

During the interview, Flores said he was not romantically interested in Smart because of diseases she might carry. However, multiple witnesses spoke of Flores’ fixation on Smart that included a trip to her dorm room.

When asked about the scabs on his knees, Flores said he was playing basketball at Harlow Elementary School in Arroyo Grande with his friend Jeromy Moon.

“The gravel’s all loose dirt,” Flores said. “So I went boom.”

The detective then asked about his black eye.

“I got elbowed playing basketball,” Flores said.

However, Moon told detectives Flores was sporting a black eye when he arrived at the basketball courts, the day after Smart disappeared, a black eye he said he just woke up with.

Flores later again changed his story, saying he injured his eye on the steering wheel of his truck.

Flores claimed Smart was “walking just fine,” and that she did not lean on him as they made the late-night trek back to the campus dorms. He also denied asking another student walking with them, Cheryl Anderson, for a kiss.

While walking back from the party, Anderson said Flores asked her for a kiss. She also testified Flores was walking with his arm around Smart’s waist.

On May 31, 1996, District Attorney Investigator Bill Hanley interviewed Flores while the two sat in a parked car on the Cal Poly campus.

Flores again claimed he did not find Smart attractive, and that he “didn’t like those type of girls.” Flores told Hanley he did not touch or talk to Smart at the party, another claim refuted by multiple witnesses.

On June 19, 1996, Hanley again interviewed Flores, this time they drove around Arroyo Grande in the investigator’s car. When confronted about his dishonesty over the black eye, Flores admitted he lied before claiming he injured his eye on the steering wheel of his truck.

“Oh, it’s not really lies,” Flores said. “A fib. So, it’s not well, I guess you can call it a little white lie.”

If convicted, Flores, now 45, could face life in prison. The ongoing trial is expected to last four to five months.

Loading...