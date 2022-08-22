Four people injured in crash in Santa Barbara County

August 22, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A crash early Sunday morning in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County resulted in four individuals being extricated from a car, two of whom were in a critical condition. Additionally, one fire hydrant burst, flooding a street.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the four individuals were traveling in a BMW sedan that rolled over and hit a fire hydrant and a fence on Las Palmas Drive near Paloma Drive, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire personnel extricated two males and two females from the sedan. Of the four individuals, two suffered critical injuries, one suffered moderate injuries and one suffered minor injuries.

Responders transported all four individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

