Helios Dayspring checks into prison

August 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution in Mendota (FCI Mendota) last week to begin a 22 month sentence for bribery and tax fraud.

Dayspring admitted to paying bribes to then-San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis business interests and for deliberately failing to report millions of dollars in income to the IRS. Dayspring agreed to plead guilty to both felony offenses, pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS, and cooperate in the government’s ongoing investigation, as part of a plea agreement.

During his sentencing, Dayspring’s attorney requested Dayspring spend his incarceration at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc where it would be easier for family and friends to visit him.

Instead, Dayspring will serve his time in Fresno County at FCI Mendota’s minimum security satellite camp.

