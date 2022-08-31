Emergency personnel airlift injured hiker off Bishop Peak

August 31, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

With assistance from a Santa Barbara County helicopter, rescue crews assisted an injured hiker off Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo Tuesday evening.

Emergency personnel learned of the injured hiker at 7:18 p.m. Rescue crews made their way up the mountain and located the individual, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter hoisted the hiker. The person was then transported to a local hospital. The hikers current condition has not been released.

Loading...