Emergency personnel airlift injured hiker off Bishop Peak
August 31, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
With assistance from a Santa Barbara County helicopter, rescue crews assisted an injured hiker off Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo Tuesday evening.
Emergency personnel learned of the injured hiker at 7:18 p.m. Rescue crews made their way up the mountain and located the individual, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter hoisted the hiker. The person was then transported to a local hospital. The hikers current condition has not been released.
