SLO man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno

August 30, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno, which was followed minutes later by another fatal motorcycle collision. [Tribune]

Christopher Ortega, 57 was riding a 2018 Kawasaki on southbound Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue east of Riverdale. At about 2 p.m. Ortega was illegally passing slower vehicles at a high speed in the center lane when he struck a concrete median wall, according to the CHP. The impact of the collision threw Ortega from the motorcycle, and he died at the scene of the crash.

A separate fatal motorcycle crash occurred about 20 minutes later a short distance away from where Ortega died. Joe Madrid, 41, of Clovis was speeding on a Yamaha and passing vehicles as traffic had slowed because of a detour from Ortega’s accident.

Madrid then struck a pickup towing a trailer that had come to a stop, according to the CHP. The Clovis man also died at the scene.


NorthCountyGuy

Excessive speed and dangerous driving kills. Unfortunately, Hwy 41 and 46 are loaded with dangerous drivers and there is no cell phone covrerage on those routes.


Best to avoid Hwy 41 and 46E like the plague.


Fortunately, there are safer routes to access I-5 NB from Paso Robles.


08/30/2022 10:22 am
Messkit

Riders. You are not Superman, especially when speeding and passing illegally.


Ride like your Grandma is seated behind you, and you are invisible to all other drivers.


Riding is cool. Getting dead for stupid reasons, is not.


08/30/2022 10:15 am
﻿