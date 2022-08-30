SLO man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno
August 30, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A San Luis Obispo man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno, which was followed minutes later by another fatal motorcycle collision. [Tribune]
Christopher Ortega, 57 was riding a 2018 Kawasaki on southbound Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue east of Riverdale. At about 2 p.m. Ortega was illegally passing slower vehicles at a high speed in the center lane when he struck a concrete median wall, according to the CHP. The impact of the collision threw Ortega from the motorcycle, and he died at the scene of the crash.
A separate fatal motorcycle crash occurred about 20 minutes later a short distance away from where Ortega died. Joe Madrid, 41, of Clovis was speeding on a Yamaha and passing vehicles as traffic had slowed because of a detour from Ortega’s accident.
Madrid then struck a pickup towing a trailer that had come to a stop, according to the CHP. The Clovis man also died at the scene.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines