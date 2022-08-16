Monkey living outside Paso Robles dials 9-1-1

By KAREN VELIE

While law enforcement in San Luis Obispo County deal with their fair share of “monkey business,” a 9-1-1 call from a small, hairy primate surprised sheriff deputies.

On Saturday night, county dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call, but no one was talking. They tracked the call to Zoo to You near Paso Robles.

Deputies responded to the zoo offices, but no one had called 9-1-1.

“Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey’s uncle?” deputies asked.

Shortly afterwards, zoo staff realized Route the Capuchin monkey was the culprit. Route, they believe, snatched the zoo’s cell phone from the zoo’s golf cart and began pushing buttons.

“As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing,” the Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook. “But you can’t really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do.”

