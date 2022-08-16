More than 10,000 gallons of sewage spill in San Luis Obispo

August 16, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A water main break near an open sewer line resulted in more than 10,000 gallons of water and sewage combined flowing into a creek in San Luis Obispo on Monday.

The 11-inch potable water main broke near Broad Street and Ramona Drive. At the time, a sewer line was under construction in the area, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Potable water entered a section of the exposed and open sewer line. A mixture of potable water and sewage then overflowed and entered Garden Creek, a tributary of San Luis Obispo Creek.

The volume of water and sewage that overflowed is in excess of 10,000 gallons, but officials have yet to determine the exact amount. County public health officials are advising residents to avoid water contact in Garden Creek.

Authorities closed the intersection of Broad Street and Ramona Drive, as well as Broad Street down to Murray Avenue. Crews worked overnight to repair the water line, according to the city of San Luis Obispo.

Health officials will take water samples from the mouth of San Luis Creek. Until test results indicate water quality is not impacted, there will be closure signs posted at the beach near the mouth of San Luis Creek.

