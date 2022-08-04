Only woman on the Paso Robles City Council resigns

August 3, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The only woman on the Paso Robles City Council, Maria Garcia, resigned her seat effective immediately because of a change in residency, the city announced Wednesday. The council plans to call a special meeting to discuss filling the seat.

Originally elected on Nov. 2018, Garcia has served as the District 2 representative since the city transitioned to a by-district council election system in 2019. Garcia’s term of office was set to expire on Dec. 1, 2022.

“It has been my honor to serve the Paso Robles community for the past three plus years,” Garcia said. “I am proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish during my time on the City Council to address key community priorities such as public safety, street improvements, and enhancing the quality of life in Paso Robles. Unfortunately, the issue of housing affordability remains a crucial issue that has not been solved and must remain a top priority of the city.”

The council is expected to convene a special meeting within the next week to discuss the vacancy. At that meeting, the city attorney will outline the options that exist for the council to fill the vacant seat.

Residents interested in running for this seat must make an appointment with the city clerk to receive and submit campaign documents during the nomination period which ends on Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.

