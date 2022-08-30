Paso Robles DUI checkpoint leads to one arrest, eight citations
August 30, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A DUI checkpoint conducted in Paso Robles over the weekend resulted in one arrest for driving under the influence and eight citations for driving without a license.
Paso Robles police conducted the checkpoint in the 900 block of Creston Road between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. Police choose checkpoint locations based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.
The California Office of Traffic Safety funded the checkpoint over the weekend through a grant via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Paso Robles police will hold another DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between September and January.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines