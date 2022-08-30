Paso Robles DUI checkpoint leads to one arrest, eight citations

August 30, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A DUI checkpoint conducted in Paso Robles over the weekend resulted in one arrest for driving under the influence and eight citations for driving without a license.

Paso Robles police conducted the checkpoint in the 900 block of Creston Road between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. Police choose checkpoint locations based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

The California Office of Traffic Safety funded the checkpoint over the weekend through a grant via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Paso Robles police will hold another DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between September and January.

