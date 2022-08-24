Paso Robles school board votes to protect gender-specific names

August 24, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board voted Tuesday for a resolution requiring the district to reject any mandates attempting to replace “traditional gender-specific names.”

A board member suggested the resolution after learning of a proposal from the National Education Association, which was eventually discarded, to mandate changes to gender-specific names. The proposal suggested replacing language such as mother with “birthing parent” or father with “non-birthing parent.”

During the meeting, members and supporters of the LGBTQ community voiced concerns that the resolution could cause harm, including bullying and ridicule. One student voiced concerns that students prone to bullying would be empowered by the vote.

Superintendent Curt Dubost said that individual students who have changed their name and gender must be afforded that right.

The board then voted 4-3 to approve the resolution with trustees Nathan Williams, Tim Gearhart and Lance Gannon dissenting.

