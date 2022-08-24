California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements

August 24, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County.

The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting. The funding includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill 1.

“Thanks to a historic influx of federal funding and our ongoing investments powered by SB 1, California continues to make major progress in rebuilding, revitalizing and reimagining our infrastructure to support a cleaner, safer and more equitable transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Projects approved this week in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties include:

Pismo Beach to receive $14.7 million in pavement improvements and upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Project plans include curb ramps from Gracia Way to north Pismo Beach. The project also includes widening the shoulders and constructing bike lanes as complete streets elements.

In Santa Barbara County, the state approved a $25 million replacement of the San Jose Creek Bridge on Highway 101 near State Route 217 in Goleta.

North of Goleta in the Gaviota area, the state plans to spend $61 million to remove and replace the pavement on Highway 101 from south of the Gaviota Beach State Park to Old Coast Highway. The CTC also agreed to provide $550,000 to improve the water pressure at the Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Areas on Highway 101, which will allow for the installation of a new water line between the northbound and southbound facilities.

