San Luis Obispo woman arrested for hit-and-run crash

August 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 32-year-old woman on Tuesday for an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured an 87-year-old man.

On July 22, a female driver was exiting a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue when she struck an 87-year-old man. She then fled in a red, newer model Toyota Prius, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The elderly man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers booked Erwin in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of hit-and run and violating her post release supervision in lieu of $50,000 bail.

