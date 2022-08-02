San Luis Obispo woman arrested for hit-and-run crash
August 2, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police arrested a 32-year-old woman on Tuesday for an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured an 87-year-old man.
On July 22, a female driver was exiting a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue when she struck an 87-year-old man. She then fled in a red, newer model Toyota Prius, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The elderly man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Officers booked Erwin in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of hit-and run and violating her post release supervision in lieu of $50,000 bail.
