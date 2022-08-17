Santa Barbara city attorney placed on leave following argument

August 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Santa Barbara City Council has placed City Attorney Ariel Calonne on paid administrative leave. [Independent]

Council members reportedly made the decision following a heated incident involving Calonne and another attorney. The heated incident and argument reportedly took place inside the City Attorney’s Office.

The council placed Calonne on leave during an abrupt closed session meeting in late July. City officials are not disclosing why Calonne was placed on leave, saying it is a personnel matter.

Calonne has served as Santa Barbara’s city attorney since 2014. Assistant City Attorney Sarah Knecht is now filling in for Calonne.

