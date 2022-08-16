Semi-truck loaded with oranges crashes, burns in Templeton
August 16, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A semi-truck transporting oranges crashed on Highway 101 near Highway 46 in Templeton Tuesday morning, causing a fire and littering the highway with debris.
Shortly after 4 a.m., the driver was headed northbound when his truck drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank and the truck became engulfed in flames.
The collision scatter 48 bins of oranges on and near the highway. The 31-year-old semi-truck drive walked away uninjured.
Shortly before 8 a.m., a van headed southbound on Highway 101 swerved to avoid stopped traffic, spun out and and crashed through a perimeter fence. The CHP reports minor injuries incurred in the second crash.
