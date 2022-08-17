Violent crime in San Luis Obispo increased in 2021

August 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Consistent with a statewide trend, the occurrence of crime is increasing in the city of San Luis Obispo. [KSBY]

Both violent crime and property crime numbers rose in 2021. From 2020 to 2021, violent crime increased by 10 percent, and property crime increased by 14 percent, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s recent crime report.

In 2020, one homicide occurred in SLO. Two homicides occurred in the city in 2022. Among other violent crimes, robberies increased by 18 percent, and aggravated assaults rose by 19 percent.

Residential burglaries increased by 30 percent from 2020 to 2021. Vehicle thefts rose by 49 percent. From 2019 to 2021, vehicle thefts increased by 135 percent.

The police department attributes last year’s rise in crime to reduced criminal activity and policing in 2020, due to the pandemic, as well as to legislative changes, jail booking policies and bail reform.

