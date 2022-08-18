SLO County COVID case rates drop to lowest level in more than a month

August 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County dropped to the lowest levels in more than a month and a half, according to the SLO County Health Department.

During the same time, the number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus dropped 51%, with 10 people currently hospitalized, one in intensive care. SLO County reported one new deaths from the virus this week.

During the past seven days, the county reported 293 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 65 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 43, Arroyo Grande with 42, Nipomo with 36 and Grover Beach with 23.

In SLO County, 62,259 people have tested positive for the virus and 538 have died.

There have been 10,914,080 positive cases, 94,372 and deaths in California.

More than 95,065,171 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,064,198 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 597,672,428 cases with 6,462,107 dead.

