SLO County produce companies to pay $1.7 million to settle lawsuit

August 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Two major agricultural companies on the Central Coast have agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle a class action lawsuit over employee issues, according to an Aug. 12 tentative ruling by San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Tana Coates.

San Luis Obispo based attorney Allen Hutkin and Santa Barbara based attorney James Cordes filed the class action lawsuit against All About Produce, The Berry Man, Les Clark and Oscar Camacho over wage and hour violations. The suit alleges unpaid minimum wages and overtime, failures to provide meal and rest periods, failures to

provide accurate wage statements and failures to reimburse for business expenses.

Issues include failures to provide three rest breaks on days employees worked over 12 hours.

More than 700 former employees are involved in the class action suit. Of those, 13 employees are slated to receive enhanced awards of between $1,000 and $18,000.

Judge Coates approved lawyer fees of $799,000 and costs not to exceed $65,000.

