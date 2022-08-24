Woman burns family member with bacon grease, convicted of assault

August 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County Jury last week found an Oceano woman guilty of assaulting two victims, she poured hot bacon grease on one and bit another in the face.

Terri Lee Boyd, 61, was found guilty of felony battery causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor assault. She faces a maximum sentence of four years and six months in prison.

On the morning of Oct. 15, 2019, Boyd was cooking bacon and hash browns at her home in Oceano when she began arguing with a female family member. The argument soon escalated, with Boyd biting the female victim on the face.

Boyd then used a hot pan of bacon grease to assault a male family member. First responders transported the burn victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released later that day.

The case experienced several delays because of the pandemic, including a two-week interruption at the start of jury deliberations.

“We are thankful for the dedication of the jury who performed their civic duty during this trial in spite of delays caused by the coronavirus,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our community is safer due to the hard work of law enforcement, district attorney staff, and our justice partners to hold offenders accountable for their criminal behavior.”

